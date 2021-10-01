Zimbabwe: President Opens Agricultural Show

GOVERNMENT will continue supporting the Agriculture Sector as it is key not only to food security but the realisation of Vision 2030 to be an upper-middle-class economy, President Mnangagwa said.

Officially opening the 111th edition of this year Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, the President saluted players in the agricultural sector for their resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Zimbabwe's economic performance depends on developments in the agriculture sector. In this vein, I congratulate our farmers, agriculture inputs manufacturers and suppliers, among other stakeholders, for the successes scored during the 2020/2021 agriculture season. "Today we, thus, celebrate the past season with anticipation of even greater growth in the upcoming 2021/2022 agriculture season," he said.

The President commended players in the sector for diversifying and embracing traditional crops. He also assured farmers of his Government's continued support.

"Government will continue supporting the National Enhanced Agricultural Production Scheme; Presidential Climate Proofed and the Presidential Rural Horticulture and Livestock Programmes, among other initiatives. I urge women and the youth to take full advantage of the opportunities created by these programmes," he said.

Vice President Chiwenga, Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and other senior Government officials attended the ceremony where outstanding farmers walked away with prizes.