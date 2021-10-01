Africa: Int'l Federation of Professional Footballers - Geremi Njitap Re-Elected Africa's President

This was during the general assembly of the African division of the federation which held recently in Johannesburg, South Africa.

S takeholders have renewed their confidence in former Indomitable Lions midfielder, Geremi Njitap by re-electing him at the top of the African Division of the "Fédération Internationale des Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPRO) loosely translated to English as the International Federation of Professional Footballers or the World Players' Union. He was elected president of the Board of the African Division during FIFPRO Africa's General Assembly which held recently in South Africa. His mandate runs from 2021-2025. Geremi Njitap will also remain on FIFPRO's global board for a second term. He will be representing Africa in the global board alongside Khadija Timera.

"I am proud to continue to represent Africa in the global board, proud to be accompanied by Khadija Timera, who testifies to the willingness of our continent's members to embrace diversity and inclusion, while not hesitating to open up to civil society. Africa is on the move, strong and united." Geremi Njitap said on FIFPRO's official website. The former Indomitable Lion has once again been given the opportunity to show his tactfulness off the pitch. He has the daunting task to look into the different problems of professional footballers on the continent and provide long-lasting solutions. As each FIFPRO division has its own board, the General Assembly also selected their own board members for FIFPRO Africa. Geremi Njitap (SYNAFOC, Cameroon), Magdy Abdelghany (EPFA, Egypt) and Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe (SAFPU, South Africa, vice president), remain on this board together with newcomers Herita Ilunga (UFC, DR Congo), Desmond Maringwa (FUZ, Zimbabwe) and Khadija Timera (ANFPG, Gabon). Didier Drogba is Honorary President of FIFPRO Africa.