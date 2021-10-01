Cameroon: Chantal Biya International Cycling Race - Preparations Heighten

Team Cameroon continues training intensively ahead of the competition that begins on October 6, 2021.

Barely one week to the kick off of the 21st edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race, preparations have intensified in the country. Some ten teams from Europe, Africa and Cameroon will take part in this year's event. The teams of Europe are Matrigues Sport (France), France Militaire (France) Global Cycling (Holland) and Banska Bystrica (Slovakia). The teams from Africa are from Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin and the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon. Cameroon will present two teams; SNH Velo Club and the Cameroon national team. The competition will take place from October 6 to 10, 2021. This year's competition promises to be stiff given the quality of the teams that will be in Cameroon for the race. In order to ensure the best results, Team Cameroon continues training intensively. The 15 cyclists from the SNH Velo Club and the national cycling team are in camp since September 20, 2021 to fine-tune their skills. The cyclists are working out winning strategies under the supervision of the National Technical Director, Joseph Evouna. On September 25, 2021, the cyclists trained along the Zoétélé-MkpwangMeyomessala highway, the "Queen Lap". Artuce Tella of SNH Velo Club was the fastest. The athletes had another training session along the Sangmelima-Yaounde highway. The objective is for the cyclists to get acquainted with the itinerary before the start of the competition. Apart from training at home, three cyclists from the SNH Velo Club; Clovis Kamzong Abossolo, Yaou Gadji and Idriss Kono trained in France (Aurillac) for the past one month to better prepare for the race. The three cyclists are expected to return to the country on Saturday October 2, 2021 where they will participate in the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race. The training was financed by SNH with the support of the French Embassy in Cameroon that provided consular and diplomatic assistance. The training session in France is an initiative of the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME).