Africa: Human Rights Texts - AU Envoy Solicits Cameroon's Ratification

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, on September 28, 2021 granted an audience to the African Union Commissioner at the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights, Marie Louise Abomo. She is also the President of the working group for the rights of the elderly and physically challenged persons. In the course of the one hour audience, both personalities exchanged ideas on how to best collaborate in the protection of the rights of these persons.

In her statement to the press, the African Union Rights Commissioner said she was on a lobby mission for the ratification of treaties relating to the rights of the aforementioned individuals by Cameroon. "I came to the Ministry of External Relations in my capacity as President of the working group for the rights of elderly persons and physically challenged persons. I exchanged with the Minister on several aspects including the mandate of the working group especially on the ratification process of legal instruments," she explained. Commissioner Marie Louise Abomo added that she also requested for Cameroon to host the next convention on the African human and people's rights. The requests, the Minister assured, were being looked into by the government of Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Cameroon has been making efforts in the protection of the rights of these persons. During the 2021 June ordinary session of parliament, lawmakers deliberated and adopted the Marrakech treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons who are visually impaired or otherwise print disabled, which was later ratified by the President of Cameroon. Other actions are being carried out by the Cameroon Human Rights Commission and other stakeholders as concerns the protection of the rights of elderly or physically challenged persons. The administration and political parties of Cameroon take into consideration physically challenged persons in the allocation of posts of responsibility