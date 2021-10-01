Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute Receives President Touadera

The President of the Central African Republic had a stopover at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport on September 29, 2021 morning

T he President of the Central African Republic, FaustinArchange Touadera on his way back to Bangui after attending the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, had a stopover at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport on September 29, 2021 morning.

Before the AIR FRANCE commercial jet carrying President Touadera landed at the Airport at 5: 30 a.m. Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute was already at the airport to give him a befitting welcome. The reception was indeed on behalf of the Head of State, President Paul Biya. From 5: 30 a.m. to 7: 00 a.m. Prime Minister Dion Ngute and President Touadera chatted and exchanged views on Cameroon- Central African Republic cooperation at the VIP lounge of the airport. Just as Prime Minister received the Central African President when he alighted from the plane, he also accompanied and saw him to board the jet. The Prime Minister had to wait for forty five more minutes till the plane flew off from the airport before he set out for Yaounde.

President Touadera received all the State honours due his personality. He was ushered into the VIP lounge by a detachment of the Presidential Guard of Honour. Elements of the Presidential Guard equally assured security during the stop over. Among the officials present at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport were the Prime Minister's close aides, the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea as well as some personalities from the Central African Republic based in Yaounde.