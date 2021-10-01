Cameroon: International Relations - India Showcases Culture

Unique aspects of the country's culture were presented to spouses of diplomats accredited to Yaounde and other dignitaries on September 29, 2021.

Some exceptional cultural aspects of the Republic of India have been shown to spouses of diplomats accredited to Yaounde and female personalities. This was during a social event at the residence of the Indian High Commissioner, initiated by his spouse, Neeraj Malhotra on September 29, 2021. The global objective was to show how the Indian saree wrapping (traditional outfit) is worn and the application of heena (artistic drawings on female hands), something also practiced by the Muslim community in Cameroon. In her explanations and following the display of how the saree wrapping is worn, three things are needed; a skirt with an elastic waist, a rap of about six meters and a blouse. The skirt is first worn and the rap is neatly and tactically fitted round at waist band level of the skirt. An overlapping from the rap is then made to fall above the shoulder. Optional pins can be used to affix the rap to the skirt at the sides as desired by the lady. The rap over the shoulder can either be made to overlap over the right or left shoulder, all depending on the dressing pattern chosen. The blouse is stitched according to the desire of the lady. It can be short or long sleeves with an open or closed back.

Another unique aspect of Indian dressing culture is the markings on the faces of women, bangles and drawings on the hands. Bangles are worn to match outfits, and the colour makes it easy for someone to differentiate those meant for kids, married ladies or single women. Two types of dots are put on the faces of women. Bindi, is the dot marked between two eyebrows and usually done with any colour. It can be applied by any lady. Meanwhile, the kumkum, is the dot marked at the forehead of the lady. Usually, it is marked with the colour red, reserved only for married women. As for the drawings on the hands, any design can be chosen. It can be drawn in the palm and the back of your palm, all depending on the female. In all, the social get-together was to display the culture of India and share in their rich cuisine.