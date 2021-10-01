South Africa: Nafiz Modack Paid Murder Accused Zane Kilian Almost R100,000, State Alleges

1 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Kilian and Modack face a charge of murder relating to the shooting of Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear on 18 September 2020 in front of his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

Former rugby player and murder accused Zane Kilian was allegedly paid R96,500 from a company that appears to be linked to alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack.

The State saved the best for last in its argument opposing bail for the two along with Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Sergeant Ashley Tabisher, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan, who is out on R50,000 bail, but must attend all the proceedings.

The group as a whole face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and of the Electronic Communications Act.

Details of the payments allegedly made to Kilian are contained in an affidavit compiled by Hawks Captain Edward du...

