Malawi: Chiwaya Took His Life Over 'Change of Ownership' for a Vehicle - Malawi Parliament

Malawi Parliament has disclosed that the former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Clement Chiwaya, has taken his life over 'change of ownership' for a vehicle he bought from the National Assembly at the end of his tenure in 2019.

Chiwaya died this morning after shooting himself with a pistol in front of the Clerk of Parliament, Fiona Kalemba.

The former Mangochi Central Constituency lawmaker bought the vehicle as one of his entitlements for serving the National Assembly.

In a statement issued this evening, Assistant Clerk of Parliament (Protocol and Public Relations Officer), Ian Mwenye, said Chiwaya was entitled to various benefits, which Parliament disbursed for the 2014 to 2019 Parliamentary Term.

In addition, the Public is further informed that all other benefits which Hon. Chiwaya and other former Political Leadership were entitled to were being honoured, added Mwenye.

"The public may wish to note that the former Political Leadership namely the Leader of Opposition (His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera) Speaker of Parliament (Rt. Hon. Richard Msowoya), the two Deputy Speakers (Hon. Mcheka Chilenje and Hon. Clement Chiwaya) were eligible to buy official vehicles. Parliament released the vehicles to the Political Leadership pending conclusion of change of ownership, and at the time, all the vehicles were comprehensively insured," reads part of the statement

He further said that Chiwaya was involved in an accident while using his purchased vehicle and since the comprehensive insurance had expired at the time of the accident, the deceased made a number of requests to the Parliament Secretariat to remedy his situation.

"While Parliament was working on the matter, Chiwaya approached the Attorney General who gave his opinion to the former Second Deputy Speaker and Parliament. Having considered the opinion of the Attorney General, Chiwaya took the matter to the Commercial Court, and before conclusion of the Commercial Court matter, further took the matter to the Office of the Ombudsman who determined the matter in his favour.

"However, since the matter was also in the Commercial Court, the Ombudsman's determination was set aside by the High Court. The matter in the Commercial Court has not been concluded to date. The public is assured that Parliament has the prerequisite equipment and security protocol for all visitors to the Parliament Building. Having been a person with a disability, the scanner alerts were deemed to be from the wheelchair," said Mwenye

He said since the Malawi Police Service is handling the matter, and at an appropriate time, the Public will be updated accordingly.

In his suicide note, Chiwaya bitterly complained about the unfair treatment from Parliament.

He alleged that the staff at the Parliament did not value him because he had a disability.