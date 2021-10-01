Namibia: Oshikuku Prioritises Housing

In the quest to provide affordable housing to its residents, the Oshikuku Town Council is working around the clock to provide housing to its residents.

Council in 2020 partnered with Easy United Holdings and is currently constructing 143 houses, which are expected to be handed over before the end of this year.

About 104 houses were constructed through the same partnership last year, the mayor of the town Julia Endjambi said.

In addition, through the Build Together programme council has approved the construction of 13 houses at a tune of N$800 000.

Last year, the Build Together programme constructed eight houses to a tune of over N$500 000. The council has this year also approved the construction of 13 houses by the Shack Dwellers Federation.

Another 13 houses were constructed by the federation last year.

Endjambi said the demand for land at Oshikuku is very high but the council is challenged to provide serviced land due to social constraints.

To increase its revenue at the town, the council has concluded the construction of the third phase of the Oshikuku cultural heritage centre.

Phase three includes four bungalows, expected to be ready for rental in the near future.

Giving an insight into the operations at Oshikuku, mayor Endjambi said council also has plans to construct a third open market to reduce the number of people selling in the streets and along the road.

The mayor said meetings have been held with the concerned party and they have also agreed to move.

Giving an insight into the challenges the council faces, the council also has plans to construct an animal impounding facility, as there are too many animals roaming around the streets at the town.

Equally, the council is also faced with the challenge of overflowing sewerage ponds, as the existing sewerage ponds do not have the capacity to sustain the town.

"The council has plans to rehabilitate the sewerage ponds as soon as possible," said Endjambi.

In addition, the councillor said there is also a need to harvest rainwater at the town because the town gets flooded during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, council with its limited budget will construct stormwater channels in some parts of the town.