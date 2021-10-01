Zimbabwe: Magistrate Too Busy to Start Sikhala Trial

30 September 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro has postponed opposition MDC Alliance vice chairperson Job Sikhala's trial to 21 October saying she was too overwhelmed to handle the matter.

Sikhala's trial was supposed to kick off today.

Sikhala, represented by Jeremiah Bamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) is being charged with inciting public violence after he allegedly released videos and audios urging people to protest on July 31 last year.

The firebrand Zengeza West legislator is one of the more than a dozen anti-government activists who went into hiding after police issued an alert seeking information leading to their arrest ahead of anti-government protests which were planned for July 31.

His arrest came as another opposition politician and government critic, Jacob Ngarivhume, was denied bail for the third time since being arrested for calling the protests.

