Namibia: All Set for Miss and Mr Glitz Pageant

The Miss and Mr Glitz pageant will take place in Windhoek on Saturday, with 26 contestants competing for the two crowns.

The annual beauty pageant, which is normally held in May, was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Eighteen girls and eight boys will be competing in his year's event, which will take place on Saturday at 14h00 at The Village, on the corner of Robert Mugabe Avenue and Liliencron Street. Entrance will cost N$100 for adults and N$50 for children.

"Miss Glitz was established in 2017 with the aim of instilling into young Namibian beauty contestants the responsibility to help people in different communities," says Jaqueline Antonius, founder of Miss and Mr Glitz Namibia, which is in its fourth edition.

"These targeted community uplifting programmes include mentoring and moulding young confident ladies and gentlemen with good leadership skills and promoting intercultural understanding," Antonius says.

The organisation staging the pageant has so far visited and donated items to four orphanages in Windhoek and the cancer ward at Windhoek Central Hospital and raised N$3 000 for a child born with hydrocephalus.

Antonius' business partner Alwina Zeraua says the organisation gives back to the community when it can.

"Not every family or home is fortunate to have a meal every day, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic, where many struggle to make ends meet," Zeraua notes.

The pageant's contestants are categorised according to their ages and genders, with categories for the ages of four to six, seven to nine, 10 to 12, 13 to 14 and over 15.

Antonius appealed to sponsors to invest in the initiative by donating in cash and kind for the event organisers to continue representing the country on the international stage.

Another pageant, Miss Teen Africa, which was also founded by Antonius, is planned to take place towards the end of October for the first time. Its winner will participate in the Miss Teen International contest, to be held in Nigeria.