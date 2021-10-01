Zimbabwe: Sese Community Ups Ante in Murowa Fight... Starts Works On Boarding School

The long-running stand-off between Sese villagers in Chivi's ward 20 and diamond extractor, Murowa Diamond Company, continues to take new twists and turns as the local community has started constructing a boarding school that is set to revolutionise education for the community.

Villagers in the area, through their eminent sons and daughters led by businessman Mr Alex Mashamhanda of Mashwede Holdings, have mobilised bricks, quarry stones, cement and earthmoving equipment at Danhamombe High School which was granted boarding school status in 2016.

The move to start work on a boys and girls hostels at the school comes as Murowa is racing against the October 6 deadline to decamp from Danhamombe High School precincts to allow the roll-out of projects such as the new boarding facilities.

Today, workmen started on the foundation to the girls hostel amid reports that the school authorities were eyeing January 2022 to enroll the first group of boarders at Danhamombe High.

This comes as the spotlight continues to fall on the plight of students who have to walk for over 20kms to and from Danhamombe High daily owing to a dearth of secondary schools in Sese.

Murowa has been at loggerheads with the Sese community who have been accusing the gem miner of a litany of allegations that border on failure to engage them.

Danhamombe High School Development Committee chair Mr Janius Gurajena says work on boarding facilities was behind schedule and demanded that Murowa immediately decamps from the school premises.

Mr Gurajena said donors fronted by Mr Mashamhanda had availed earthmoving equipment and building materials for work to start and threatened that Murowa will have to build the planned hostels if the firm's continued stay frustrates the donors.

According to Zhara village head Mr Kizito Zhara, donors had availed more than 40 000 bricks,80 tonnes of quarry among other materials to build hostels at Danhamombe High School.

The establishment of boarding facilities at Danhamombe will reduce the distance walked by students-especially the girl child-to school with the other closest secondary schools in Sese, Jaka and Chiwanza, located an average of 14kms away.

Murowa has been exploring for diamonds in Sese since 2018.