Zimbabwe: Parly Shortlists ZEC Candidates

Parliament is set to hold interviews tomorrow for 24 shortlisted candidates to fill two posts at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The terms of ZEC deputy chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Magade and Dr Qhubani Moyo expired prompting Parliament to take the Constitutional procedures required to fill the posts.

According to the list, Mr Magade will be seeking reappointment while Dr Moyo did not seek another term.

The interviews are set to start tomorrow morning.

At least 47 nominations were received and after analysing the credentials, Parliament's Rules and Orders Committee to settle for 24 candidates.