Nigeria: Dollar Video - Amnesty Int'l Seeks End to 'Harassment' of Publisher

An International Rights group, Amnesty International, has called on the federal and Kano State governments to dismiss all the charges against Daily Nigerian publisher, Ja'afar Ja'afar.

A statement posted on the official website of the organisation urged the governments to allow journalists in the country to work freely without persecution and harassment.

It would be recalled that Ja'afar, a Nigerian journalist and editor of the online publication, had on the 14th and 15th October 2018, published two videos which allegedly showed Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje receiving bribes from contractors.

The court had ruled in favour of the withdrawal of charges brought against the publisher by the governor and ordered him to pay Ja'afar the cost for expenses incurred in the court case, but on July 15, 2021, the governor filed new charges against him.