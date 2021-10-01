Nigeria: Cross Border Banditry - Niger, Benin Republics Urge Collaboration With Nigeria

The Republics of Niger and Benin have called for effective collaboration with Nigeria to end banditry in the three neighbouring countries.

Alhaji Assoumana Ahmadou and Ky-Samah Bello, Governors of Dosso State, Niger Republic, and Governor of Alibori State, Benin Republic, respectively, made the call on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

The governors spoke during a courtesy visit to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the courtesy visit was part of activities line-up for ongoing 2021 Pastoralists Week in Birnin Kebbi.

Gov. Ahmodou said: "Though, the main concern of our gathering here in Kebbi is to discuss issues affecting pastoralists.

"Beside that, it is an opportunity for us to discuss other subjects like cross border security which is also another concern between us.

"This is very important between our states because we have the same reality and we are facing the same challenge. I am leading the government and region of Dosso since four years ago, but this is the first opportunity for me to speak with you directly.

"This is the start of our direct communication in order to jointly manage and solve our main concern. I will recommend to the organisers of the weeklong pastoralists event to replicate this kind of gathering because it is very helpful."

On his part, the Governor of Alibori, Benin Republic, observed that boundaries were created by colonial masters just to divide Africa in order to delay its integration, progress and development.

The governor, who was represented by the Director, Benin Republic Boundary Commission, Dr Ayite Baglo, said: "I used to qualify the borders as artificial weapon that was strategically used by colonial masters to delay African development.

"Those boundaries created artificially in order to divide Africa, let me give an example, when you go to the border between Kamba and Malanberi, what is the difference, people are the same, they speak the same language with inter-marriages but they are divided using three different flags."

Responding, Bagudu, represented by Chief of Staff, Government House, Suleiman Argungu, said the historic ties between Nigeria, Niger and Benin pre-existed since before colonial era.

He expressed satisfaction that the delegation from the two countries had confirmed that despite the division created by colonial masters, communities from the three countries still mingleg together with inter-marriages in view of the fact that they speak the same language and same culture, among others. (NAN)