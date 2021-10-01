Nigeria: Police Took Away 7 Bodies of Our Members - Shiites Allege

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiite, yesterday, said that they were able to conduct the funeral prayers for only one out of eight of their members allegedly killed by security operatives in Abuja.

The group disclosed that the eight were killed during their Tuesday procession in Abuja, alleging that the police carried away the other seven bodies.

The Secretary of the IMN Academic Forum, Abdullahi M. Musa, told Daily Trust that their members were able to evacuate only one out of eight bodies sighted around Gwarimpa, the scene of the impasse with the security operatives.

Musa also explained that the buried deceased, Shamsuddeen Abdurrahman, was an indigene of Kano State who came from Minna, Niger State, to participate in the procession, also known as Arba'una, adding that he was buried on Wednesday after a funeral prayer conducted in Mararaba in neighbouring Nassrawa State.

He alleged that the rest of the bodies were seen being taken away by policemen, and that all effort to trace and get them released for their funeral prayers was not successful.

He also said not less than 15 other members of his group were injured from either gunshots or knife stabs by the security men.

He said, "We are also in the process of compiling the number of missing persons; that should include ones in police detention."

However, when contacted, the FCT police spokesperson, DCP Josephine Adeh, maintained that security operatives did not kill any member of IMN during the protest.

She said 57 persons were arrested, comprising 18 females and 39 males, and that they were arraigned in court on Wednesday.