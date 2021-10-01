Zimbabwe: Increase Health Seeking Behavior to Fight Prostate Cancer, Men Told

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro has urged men to increase their health seeking behavior.

Studies have shown that men's awareness and comprehension about prostate cancer is very low and marred by misconceptions.

Addressing a prostate cancer awareness webinar earlier today, Mangwiro said men should visit health institutions more often.

"Seeing a doctor might seem expensive but it averts a disaster from happening. People must be aware that something can be done to save a life," he said.

Dr Mangwiro also highlighted that urinating is something that men take for granted but when it becomes painful, it should not be ignored.

Men's awareness and comprehensive knowledge about prostate cancer, signs and symptoms, screening methods and the age groups predisposed to the risk of the disease.

Informal sources of communication, especially friends, relatives, colleagues continue to be the major sources of information about prostate cancer, while formal sources are passive.

There is need for accelerated information, education and communication regarding male reproductive cancers to cater for the future welfare of men given that they are drivers of national economies in their various capacities.

The benefits of screening for prostate cancer may include finding prostate cancers that may be at high risk of spreading, so that they can be treated before they spread thus lowering the chance of death.

For every 1 000 men between the ages of 55 and 69 years old who are screened, about one death will be prevented, and three men will be prevented from getting prostate cancer that spreads to other places in the body.