Nigeria to Recruit 10,000 Policemen Annually for Six Years - Buhari

President Muhammudu Buhari has said his administration has concluded plans to recruit 10,000 policemen annually for the next six years.

The president stated this on Friday during a state-wide broadcast to commemorate the 61st independence anniversary of Nigeria.

The president's promise comes amidst heightened insecurity across the country.

Apart from insurgency, the current spate of banditry, kidnapping and secessionist violence is pushing Nigeria to the edge.

Security experts have on several occasions raised the alarm that the ratio of a policeman to citizens is grossly inadequate.

The police force is, however, the security agency that has the highest number of personnel with its presence in every nook and cranny of the country.

The force is also one of the paramilitary agencies that conducts massive recruitments by its inspector generals.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, had, few days ago said that the Nigeria Police will soon begin the recruitment of 20,000 junior police officers.

10,000 per year henceforth

Speaking on security his broadcast, the president highlighted some of his achievements and plans.

He also revealed some of the strict measures that would be taken against citizens who contribute to insecurity.

"To support our surge approach to fighting banditry, the Nigerian Armed Forces have recruited over 17,000 personnel across all ranks."

"Furthermore, I have also approved for the Nigerian Police Force to recruit 10,000 police officers annually over the next six years," the President said.