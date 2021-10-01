Tanzania: Vanessa, Rotimi Welcome Bouncing Baby Boy

Congratulations to the couple on the birth of their first child, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Olurotimi Akinosho, known professionally as Rotimi have welcomed a beautiful baby boy. On Wednesday (Sept. 29), the "In My Bed" singer took to Instagram to announce the news and share the baby's name, which is Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

As The Beat previously reported, earlier this month, the couple, who have been engaged for almost a year, revealed that they were expecting a baby. "We are super excited to welcome our baby boy. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge," the pair said in a statement to People. "We love it."

Vanessa told People that her pregnancy was "smooth."

"He's been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms," she said. "Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It's been much harder in these final weeks because he's preparing his arrival, but all in all, we've been super blessed."

Rotimi and his fiancée met during an Essence afterparty. The former "Power" actor was originally there with another woman, but she became sick and stayed in her hotel room. He then met Vanessa and the two talked for hours that night.

Once the Tanzanian singer returned to Africa, she and Rotimi kept in touch and he said they quickly realized they "didn't want to live without each other."