East Africa: Tanzania Tops East Africa in Race for Africa Music Awards

The pandemic may have crippled entertainment activities last year but it showcased the talents of Bongo superstars and up-and-coming artistes.

Artistes like Diamond Platnumz, Nandy, Zuchu, Harmonize gained more prominence in 2020 as most people turned to entertainment to fight the ennui during the lockdown period.

The trend continues as 12 Tanzania's talents have been nominated for All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2021 to be held in November, this year, in Nigeria. Evidently, the event will give more room for Bongo talents, who seem poised to take the baton from Africa's superstars.

The list of nominees for the awards was unveiled on Wednesday, September 22,2021, with many artistes from Tanzania entering 13 categories, with Diamond, Rosa Ree and Rayvanny appearing in more than one category.

While Wizkid is the most nominated Nigerian artiste, with six nods, Diamond Platnumz stands toe to toe with Nigerian Afrobeat giants Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid.

He is nominated for the Artiste of the Year Title, the Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa, Artiste of the Year, Best Artiste, Duo or Band in African Pop and Best African Collaboration category for his 'Waah' hit song with legendary Soukous singer, Congolese Koffi Olomide.

The song, released nine months ago, has now been viewed more than 85 million times on Youtube.

Chibu Dangote also is mentioned in the best song of the year, best video of the year, playable song categories.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Tanzania Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides Diamond, who has been featured in many of the awards, it is Rosa Ree, who has entered four categories.

Lyrical Beast Rosa Ree and her song are racing for Best Hiphop Artiste, Raggae Music Artiste Dancehall (That Girl) and Best East African Female Artiste.

Another Tanzanian talent is Zuchu, who is targeting three features including the Song of The Year through the song 'Number One,' which she shared with Rayvanny, The best female artiste in East Africa, where she competes with Nandy, Spice Diana and Rosa Ree.

Alikiba, on the other hand, entered the awards vying for African fans favourite through his song 'Jelous' and Best male artiste in East Africa through Darassa's hit song 'Proud of You'

Alikiba and Darassa are in the same category with Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize, and Rayvanny for the Beat Male Artiste in East Africa

Dj Sinyorita is also vying for the awards in the category of best DJ, with music producer Laizer vying for the Best Music Producer of the Year while director Kenny is vying for the Best Video Director of the Year for the song Waah !.

All African Music Awards are held annually and were established by the AFRIMA International Committee, in partnership with the African Community with the aim of preserving and celebrating works of music, talent and creativity across Africa while promoting African cultural heritage.

It will be interesting to see how these artistes fare at the awards. It may signal their journey to superstardom and mark the beginning of a new music era.