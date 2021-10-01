Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 36,000 Jab Appointments Missed On Sep.29

Tunis/Tunisia — 63,972 text message invites were sent on September 29, but only 27,713 people honoured their jab appointments, according to the Health Ministry's updated figures.

35,561 people were invited to get their first shot but only 11,610 attended their jab appointments and 28,411 other people were called to get their boosters and only 16,103 got inoculated.

8,056,281 COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been administered so far, including 5,045,925 first shots and 3,010,356 boosters, the ministry said.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 3,825,227 and is as follows: 3,010,356 got two doses, 345,238 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 469,633 had one jab as they had been infected before.

The number of people registered on Evax.tn platform reached 6,330,442 on this date.