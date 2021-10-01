Nigeria: Runsewe Elected Golf President, Akpata Heads New Cricket Board

NATIONAL FEDERATIONS

*Igali, Tikon, Ocheho, Massari returned for new terms

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The Director-General National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe was yesterday elected unopposed as the President of Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) following the conclusion of the election by the national delegates of the federation from various geo-political zones.

The election held at the Indoor Hall of MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, also saw the emergence of Air Commodore Solomon as the Vice President.

Also a former Captain of Ikoyi Club 1938, Uyi Akpata emerged as the President of Nigeria Cricket Federation, while Mr Wale Obalola was elected the Vice President.

The election into the various national federations was held under heavy security which was provided by the army, police and members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

In the Nigeria Tennis Federation, (NTF), Mr Dayo Akindoju was handed a fresh mandate to continue with the administration of the sport while Hon Abdulrahman Terab was elected as the Vice President.

Former Olympics Gold medalist, Daniel Igali also returned as president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation while Engineer Ishaku Tikon was returned as the president of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF).

Also Boye Oyerinde retained his position as the president of the Nigeria Squash Rackets Federation.

Chief Giadomenico Massari was returned as president of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria for another four years. Engr Massari was voted overwhelmingly by the 15 Board members accredited for the exercise.

The national delegates of the Nigerian Judo Federation (NJF) elected Dr Musa Oshodi as president, while Kelvin Ehizigie was elected as the president of the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria.

The new President of the Nigeria Handball Federation of Nigeria is Sam Oche, while the members of the Nigeria Rugby Federation elected Aliyu Abubakar as the federation president.

The Karate Federation of Nigeria elected a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara as the federation president, while Dr Bello Omolola emerged as the Vice President.

In his acceptance speech, Massari thanked the board members for the confidence reposed in him as he urged them to support his efforts by contributing their quota to making the sport one of the best in the country.

"Top of my priority is planning and training. To succeed we must plan our programmes and train not only our athletes but the officials.

"We must also relate with the international bodies to raise our standards, get courses for our Commissaires and coaches to improve the standard of the sport in Nigeria," Massari said.

The president who is doing his two term disclosed that the country has qualified for the first time for the World Championship in track, stressing that:"We have a Velodrome that is a blessing but it was grounded for a very long time."