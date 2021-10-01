Nigeria: House Backs Senate's Call to Declare Bandits Terrorists

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives, Thursday, backed the Senate in calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits and their sponsors as terrorists.

The lawmakers' backing followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson.

Moving the motion, Benson said it was important to support the position of the Senate on the issue in view of the current insecurity across the country.

He explained that declaring bandits as terrorists, will underline the determination of the federal government to combat the wave of criminality and murders conducted by bandits all over the country.

The lawmaker further said the declaration may also encourage other countries to do same and help create a global consensus around dealing with transnational factors that fed the domestic activities of such proscribed organisations and individuals.

"The Senate on Wednesday, 29th September, 2021 adopted a motion asking President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits ravaging the northern part of the country terrorists and wage a total war on them. They also asked that the president declare all known leaders of bandits wanted and arrest them wherever they were found for speedy prosecution. Such declaration to be done through a Proscription Order can be done pursuant to section 2 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 (As Amended).

"I will like to echo the same sentiment and ask honourable colleagues to join the Senate in urging Mr. President to declare bandits and their sponsors as terrorists. The declaration of bandits as terrorists can be done through a proscription order. That will serve as added impetus for our brave security personnel to redouble their efforts at dealing with this menace. Such declaration when given the force of law, will renew the vigour and resolve of our gallant security personnel in dealing with the menace of banditry as the mode of operations and rules of engagement will be scaled up accordingly.

"Such an Order will officially bring the activities of bandits and their sponsors within the purview of the Terrorism Prevention Act and any persons associated with such groups can then be legally prosecuted and sentenced to penalties specified in the Act. Insecurity in Nigeria requires an all-of-government approach. Hence, I also urge the President to implement the recommendations of the National Security Summit, which took place in June this year and was officially delivered to Mr President in July. All hands have to be on deck to be able to win this battle against insecurity in all its manifestations," Benson said.