Nigeria: Sign Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law Now, Iwa Urges Govs

Fred Ojeh

Worried by the damage caused by open grazing across Nigeria, a group, the Igbo World Assembly (IWA), has appealed to all southern governors to sign the anti-open grazing bill into law now in their respective states.

IWA is the umbrella organisation that represents the apex national Igbo organisations worldwide, and is the mouthpiece on Ndigbo's affairs in Diaspora.

The chairman of the Diaspora group, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, in a virtual world press conference held yesterday, noted without mincing words that Nigerians are tired of watching the Fulani herders and Meyitti Allah group grabbing land from indigenous Nigerians and giving them to their Fulani brethren from all West African countries while turning indigenous Nigerians into homeless people under the guise of open grazing.

According to him, "Nowhere else in the world-civilized or otherwise-are cattle allowed to parade the streets across towns and cities unchecked."

While pushing for restructuring of the country with structured state policing, Anakwenze said: "It is time to rise up boldly against nefarious activities, indiscriminate killings, and land grabing disguised as open grazing. Ranching should be a private business; the government can only give incentives for all farmers, not to a specific section of the country.

"We give kudos to the southern governors who understand the nefarious activities of the herdsmen in our home states and the devastating impacts of open grazing in our home soil and vegetation and the corresponding crimes and intimidation to our people.

"Those governors must understand that they serve at the pleasure of the electorate of their respective states. Again, we praise those South-west, South-south, and a few South-east governors, who have put the interests of the people first and have chosen to sign the Anti-open Grazing Bill into law."

He was optimistic that Nigeria would do well with guaranteed security for lives and property, "and if the people enjoy peace and tranquility in their geopolitical zones, their farms, and if their means of livelihood are assured."