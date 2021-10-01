Liberia: Man Wrongly Shot By Police Begs for Pres. Weah's Assistance

Monrovia — The young man who was wrongfully shot by an officer of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in Sinoe County has made a passionate plea to President George Manneh Weah to intervene and help support his medical treatment abroad.

Victim Aaron Dweh, a resident of the VOA Junction, Paynesville Community was reportedly shot by officer Patrick Dagbe assigned at the Togo-based Bokon Jeadea, Sinoe County on June 10, 2021 while sitting on his front porch.

He is married and a father of five children between the ages of 2 to 18 years.

He sustained wounds in the neck as a result of the bullets fired at him.

In a letter dated September 22, 2021 and addressed to President George Manneh Weah, the victim complained that since the unfortunate incident, authorities of the LNP have not been able to provide him the opportunity to seek advance medical treatment out of the country.

He noted that following the incident, LNP authorities in Monrovia provided some level of assistance by helping to remove about 10 of the pellets from his body, in addition to nine (9) other pellets that were removed in River Gee County through the intervention of his lawyer, Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar.

"However, six (6) pallets still remained in other tender parts of my body. My doctor has informed me that the remaining six (6) pallets cannot be removed in Liberia. Since this information was presented to the LNP authority, they are yet to honor my doctor's instruction for international treatment".

"My lawyer thereupon complained the LNP to the Ministry of Justice. When we did not hear from the Ministry of Justice, we complained to the Human Rights Commission. All of these efforts of mine have proven futile. It is in this light that I am writing to seek your kind intervention to have the remaining pellets remove from my body abroad, preferable in India".

The victim added that his appeal to the Liberian Chief Executive is based on "the life threatening situation" that is confronting him, couple with his "inability to foot this bill to travel abroad".

"Besides, I am married with five (5) children. My wife and I are in Monrovia to seek help from the LNP authority. To date, my children are out of school. I find it difficult to cater to wife, children and I. hence, I will be happy to hear from you soon".

Multiple efforts applied

Following the incident, the sister of the Comfort Wion Carthy, in a communication dated July 28, 2021 and addressed to the Inspector General of the LNP, reminded LNP authorities about previous meeting held with the victim's family on July 6 and 9 respectively.

The family maintained that since the incident their relative continues to live in pain and distress.

They added that the victim's family met with series of senior LNP authorities, which led to herbal treatment in Bong County which was sponsored by the LNP.

The family noted that while in Bong, about 19 pellets were removed from the body of Aaron.

After the removal, the family pointed out that the Herbalist advised that x-ray be conducted. As

"As a result of the X-ray conducted at the JFK medical center, his physician advised that he seeks international medical treatment because there is not a facility in Liberia to remove the remaining six (6) pellets and if the pellets are not extracted from his body within 40 days, he could expire".

The family added that though discussions were held with LNP authorities and a copy of the x-ray reportedly presented to one officer Gayflor or 121, nothing has been done by the LNP to ensure that the relative depart the country for advance medical attention.

In another later dated September 9, 2021, the lawyer of the family Counselor Karnga Findley also reminded the police about the urgent need to treat the victim out of the country.