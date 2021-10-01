Liberia: Greenfield Inc. Conducts Geo-Technical Survey At the SKD Playing Pitch

Monrovia — Dutch Company, Greenfield Inc. on Wednesday September 29, 2021 conducted Geo-Technical survey on the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports complex playing pitch.

The team headed by Franclin Ngwese Ngabe arrived in the Country on Sunday on the invitation of the Liberian Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Company's mission among other things is to conduct technical study and or survey of the SKD playing pitch with a hope of identifying the specific turf to be subsequently placed on the playing pitch.

Greenfield experts as part of their work on Wednesday strategically positioned their gadgets and other equipment, dug some portions of the playing pitch and collected samples.

After their survey the final report to the Liberian Government through the Youth and Sports Ministry as per its findings will be presented to the MYS which will inform the government on the next course of action, going forward.

According to Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson, the best solution for the playing pitch is a first class artificial turf which he is of the conviction will bring to an end the current bad shape of the playing pitch of the Nation's international Football stadium.

Currently soil scientists and others are working on the field, addressing some of the challenges with an anticipation of completion soon which will eventually pave the way hopefully for Liberia to play its two home matches at the SKD but the future and best alternative, Minister Wilson maintained is an artificial turf.

Experts say if work on in a timely manner and form and holding everything constant, the specific artificial turf needed can be laid on the SKD playing pitch before the November home games in Liberia.

Meanwhile, Minister Wilson is quoted as saying among other things that the government is committed to the process.