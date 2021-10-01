Liberia: PLP Vision Bearer Daniel Cassell Challenges State Security Actors Against Ritualistic Killers

Monrovia — The Vision Bearer and Political Leader of the People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, has challenged state security actors to "hunt down" perpetrators of ritualistic killings in Monrovia and other parts of the country.

Dr. Cassell is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/President of the Dr. Cassell's humanitarian foundation, and Kwenyan Security Firm operating in Liberia.

Liberians and other foreign residents in the country continue to wake up to news of the gruesome murders of citizens, especially females in few communities in Montserrado County on a regular basis.

Parts are extracted from the remains of the victims by the unknown perpetrators for ritualistic purposes.

The current situation has instilled fears in Liberians and foreign residents, compelling them to return from their various working and selling places earlier than before.

But in a statement issued in Monrovia on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Dr. Cassell observed that the callous wave of ritualistic killings across Liberia are being permeated by those he called "evil-minded individuals".

He noted that state security forces should be more aggressive to go after those involved into the unwholesome act to guarantee the protection and safety of Liberians and other foreign nationals residing in the country.

"I condemn in the highest term, the dreadful killing of our Liberian citizens and call on the government security forces to aggressively hunt down these barbaric killers and bring them to justice".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pointed out that besides the escalating media reports on the shameless murdering of fellow citizens for ritualistic purposes, he has witnessed videos of individuals recounting horrifying stories of how they narrowly escaped death at the hands of these predatory ritualistic carnivores.

"I have also heard a lady identified as Ellen Cockrum made striking revelations of ritualistic killings on various radio stations--linking top brass of the George Weah administration to ritualistic practices".

Dr. Cassell further expressed disappointment that despite these situations and reports on ritualistic killings, nothing significant has been heard from President George Manneh Weah or his government officials "about this wave of carnage, to curb the crippling fear being instilled in the public".

"It is disgusting and disgraceful that a government would stumble on its constitutional obligation to protect its citizens and supinely watch evil-minded men slaughter them in cold blood".

Dr. Cassell, however, expressed condolences to the bereaved families of all who have been murdered by these "carnivores".

He expressed the hope that "if this scene of horror hasn't claimed the attention of President George Weah and his government" his latest statement released will help draw the Liberian leader and his government's attention to expeditiously end the slaughtering of Liberians for ritualistic purposes".

He used this medium to caution all citizens to be mindful while in the streets and commuting across Monrovia and other parts of our country.