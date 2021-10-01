Tunisia: Tataouine Governorate Sees No Deaths From Covid-19 in Last 72 Hours

30 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — No deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 72 hours in the governorate of Tataouine, where fatality numbers have reached 497, since the spread of the pandemic, said the local health directorate.

However, 4 more infection cases were detected, bringing to 12,507 the overall number of cases in the region, since the spread of the virus.

The newly detected positive cases are distributed as follows: 2 cases in North Tataouine, 1 case in South Tataouine and 1 case in Smâar, according to the same source.

