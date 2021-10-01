Tunisia: Covid-19 - Mahdia Governorate Reports 14 New Infections

30 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in recent days in the governorate of Mahdia where the pandemic has caused the death of 759 people, according to statistics provided by the local health directorate Thursday.

However, 14 infection cases were detected after the results of 211 tests were released.

This brings the caseload in the region to 25,419, since the outbreak of the virus.

The new COVID cases were detected in particular in Ksour Essef (4 cases), El Jem (4 cases), Ouled Chamekh (2 cases) and Hbira (2 cases).

According to the same source, the number of patients who recovered from the infection in the governorate of Mahdia rose to 24,346 cases after the recovery of 49 patients, while active cases stand at 314 cases.

