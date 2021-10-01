Tunisia: Seifeddine Makhlouf's Provisional Release Request Rejected

Tunis/Tunisia — The military investigating judge rejected a request for provisional release of Seifeddine Makhlouf, Malek Ben Omar, one of Makhlouf's lawyers said Thursday.

Seifeddine Makhlouf is a member of the al-karama coalition bloc in Parliament, whose activities were suspended two months ago.

Ben Omar told TAP two warrants were issued against Makhlouf. The first concerns the case known as the airport, while the second is related to the conversation that took place between him and the Deputy Prosecutor of the Military Court.

Ben Omar said the trial of Seifeddine Makhlouf is "political" par excellence.

He added that the defense lawyers will appeal the judgment.

A detention warrant was issued against MP Seifeddine Makhlouf in the case known as the airport, on September 27.

The military investigating judge on September 21 issued a detention warrant against Makhlouf, for having "insulted and threatened a judge," according to the military prosecutor's office.