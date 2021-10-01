Tunisia: Court of Auditors - Head of State Receives Audit Report On Isie

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied received, on Thursday at the Palace of Carthage, Néjib Ktari, First President of the Court of Auditors and President of the Financial Disciplinary Court, who presented him with an audit report on the administrative and financial management of the Independent High Authority for the Elections (ISIE).

Quoted in a press release from the Presidency, the Head of State praised the efforts of the Court of Auditors in matters of audit and preparation of reports, calling on the judiciary to shoulder responsibility in this historic stage underwent by the country.

"Those involved in corruption cases must be brought to justice, under the law," said the President.