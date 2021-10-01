Gambia: Covid-19 - Health Ministry Gives Update On Entry Requirements in Gambia

Ministry of Health has announced an update on the entry requirements into The Gambia in response to Covid-19, stating it is in line with the current status of the Covid-19 response in the country.

The following categories exist:

Category I: Fully vaccinated Passengers; Passengers who have been fully vaccinated do not need a PCR test to enter The Gambia. However, if such individuals have signs or symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, they will be required to undergo Rapid Diagnostic Test for COVID-19 at the airport.

Category II: Non Vaccinated or Partially Vaccinated individuals; All these individuals will need a negative PCR test report valid within 72hrs for entry into the country. Passengers from countries considered as hotspots for the delta variant will in addition undergo a Rapid Diagnostic Test at the airport upon arrival. List of such countries will be periodically updated.

The list of the hotspot countries based on our national guidelines are as follows:

United Kingdom

USA

Denmark

Germany

Turkey

France

India

Sweden

Canada

Switzerland

Spain

Netherlands

Italy

Belgium

Japan

Ireland

Australia

Mexico

Portugal

South Africa

Finland

Slovenia

The public is informed that all departing passengers will be required to adhere to COVID-19 testing requirement for the destination countries upon confirmation by the Port Health Officers or airline representatives as might be published.

The Ministry is therefore, soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to contain COVID-19 in the country.

For more information, please call our toll-free line: 1025

