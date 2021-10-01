Gambia: Covid-19 - Health Ministry Gives Update On Entry Requirements in Gambia

30 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Ministry of Health has announced an update on the entry requirements into The Gambia in response to Covid-19, stating it is in line with the current status of the Covid-19 response in the country.

The following categories exist:

Category I: Fully vaccinated Passengers; Passengers who have been fully vaccinated do not need a PCR test to enter The Gambia. However, if such individuals have signs or symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, they will be required to undergo Rapid Diagnostic Test for COVID-19 at the airport.

Category II: Non Vaccinated or Partially Vaccinated individuals; All these individuals will need a negative PCR test report valid within 72hrs for entry into the country. Passengers from countries considered as hotspots for the delta variant will in addition undergo a Rapid Diagnostic Test at the airport upon arrival. List of such countries will be periodically updated.

The list of the hotspot countries based on our national guidelines are as follows:

United Kingdom

USA

Denmark

Germany

Turkey

France

India

Sweden

Canada

Switzerland

Spain

Netherlands

Italy

Belgium

Japan

Ireland

Australia

Mexico

Portugal

South Africa

Finland

Slovenia

The public is informed that all departing passengers will be required to adhere to COVID-19 testing requirement for the destination countries upon confirmation by the Port Health Officers or airline representatives as might be published.

The Ministry is therefore, soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to contain COVID-19 in the country.

For more information, please call our toll-free line: 1025

Millennium Challenge Corporation Board of Directors approves US$25M threshold programme with Gambia

Gambia urges U.S. to end embargo on Cuba

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X