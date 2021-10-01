Gambia: Businessman Salutes Jah Oil CEO for Development Initiatives

A Gambian businessman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M. Sowe Agency has hailed Hamidou Jah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jah Oil Company for his business development initiatives, acknowledging that the business path he has undertaken in the country of recent times is amazing.

Modou Sowe, who is also the Secretary General of Clearing and Forwarding Agents, observed that the Gambian business tycoon over the years has been at the forefront in initiating development projects.

"The projects that Jah Oil has embarked on so far in the country are visible for all Gambian to see."

Making reference to Senegal, Sowe explained that factories are everywhere and people are engaged in meaningful development, which Jah Oil Company CEO wants to introduce in the country.

This, he added, would significantly boost the economy and in turn create job opportunities for Gambians.

He disclosed that it would also add value to the lives of people.

Within a short period of time, he said, the company has created unprecedented infrastructural projects such as construction of petrol stations, stores, building materials, cement, gas among others.

"Therefore, Gambians should appreciate the efforts of the company, as the CEO has the country at heart and is ready to invest heavily in The Gambia."

He also praised the high-level of professionalism demonstrated by staff of the company at their work stations.

He, therefore called on other companies or Gambians to emulate the CEO Jah Oil Company by investing more in the country.

Sowe maintained that he will continue to acknowledge the tremendous services that his company is rendering in the country.