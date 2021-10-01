Gambia: U.S. Philanthropist Supports 3 Govt Institutions, Churches

A United States-based philanthropist over the weekend presented T-shirts and laptops to three government institutions, churches and a mosque.

The beneficiary institutions include, Office of the Inspector General of Police, Gambia Prisons Department, Gambia Fire and Rescue Services headquarters, Redeemed Church, New Eden Church, Christ Embassy, Celestial Church, SerreKunda Mosque, and Busumbala community.

At the occasion, Minister Courage Osawe, donor said that he has been doing this kind of philanthropic work for the past 13 years with 10 years in Nigeria.

"This year marks the 3rd year for me reaching out to Gambians. I am so passionate about reaching out to the needs of people. This is something that I love doing naturally and when I see the joy in people, it really makes me happy. It makes me feel about 3 to 6 months young and am so happy doing it," he said.

Minister Osawe indicated that reaching out to the needy is something he loves, adding that to share the little he has with the needy is very important to him.

He noted that sacrificing his marriage for a good cause is what he found to be worthwhile.

Minister Godspell Courage disclosed that he had visited 7 churches, 1 mosque, 1 community and 3 government institutions and also supported 10 beneficiaries before his departure.

He also called on other philanthropists to come out and support the needy for the sake of God.

According to him, his plan is to open a health center that will be dealing with Kidney and other health issues in the next 3 years.

Bolong Jatta, Alkalo of Busumbala Village, thanked Mr. Osawe for his good will gesture.

"This is a historic as it is the first time such gesture coming to the community of Busumbala," he said

Other speakers included Imam Jobe of Serrekunda and Emmanuel Omorodion, brother to the donor.