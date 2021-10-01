Gambia: League Clubs Begin Pre-Season Training Ahead of New League Campaign

30 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One and Two league clubs have started pre-season training ahead of the country's new league campaign.

The teams will use the pre-season training to prepare themselves fit enough for The Gambia's new league season.

Falcons FC, Samger FC, Team Rihno and Steve Biko all gained promotion to the country's top flight league after their stunning performance in the second division league last season.

The quartets will do extra efforts during their pre-season trainings to win their matches in the league to maintain themselves in The Gambia's elite league.

