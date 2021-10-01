Gambia: Millennium Challenge Corporation Board of Directors Approves U.S.$25m Threshold Programme With Gambia

The Millennium Challenge Corporation's (MCC) Board of Directors met in Washington, DC on September 29, 2021, and voted to approve a $25 million investment, called a Threshold Programme, between MCC and the Government of The Gambia.

"Board Approval of this programme is representative of the significant progress The Gambia has made on a range of key indicators in political and economic governance, and human rights," says Richard C. Paschall, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of The Gambia. "We are proud to partner on this programme that furthers our objective of building capacity and the resources to manage The Gambia's economy and support growth that furthers the well-being of Gambian citizens."

The programme is focused on supporting The Gambia's electricity sector, including critical policy and institutional reforms to develop more effective, accountable, and transparent governance for the sector, as well as improve sector operations. As part of the agreement, The Government of The Gambia will implement several institutional and policy improvements to ensure the successful implementation and sustainability of the project.

"The MCC-The Gambia programme is a timely and important result of the deep partnership between the United States and The Gambia," said Matthew Langhenry, MCC Resident Threshold Director in The Gambia. "The programme also constitutes an affirmation of The Gambia's commitment to good governance and equitable prosperity at a critical time in The Gambia and the broader region."

The programme is the result of several consultations MCC has held with The Gambian government, private-sector, international partners, and civil society to determine the greatest needs for The Gambia's economic growth. These consultations determined that The Gambia's efforts to improve the generation and delivery of electricity are a key component of future economic prosperity. Improving electricity systems will result in higher productivity and efficiency and address the high costs and lost production caused by frequent outages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Approval from MCC's Board of Directors means that MCC and the Government of the Gambia can now finalise and sign the threshold agreement. MCC looks forward to collaborating with the Government of the Gambia on this process and beginning program implementation soon.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation is an independent U.S. Government agency working to reduce global poverty through economic growth. Created in 2004, MCC provides time-limited grants and assistance to countries that meet rigorous standards for good governance, fighting corruption and respecting democratic rights.