Gambia: Foreign Minister Holds Talks With the Under-Secretary-General of the UN

30 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)

BANJUL, 28 September 2021: The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara,has held discussions with the Under-Secretary-General (USG) of the United Nations Department of Peace Operations, Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and the Under-Secretary-General of the UN Department of Operational Support, Mr. Atul Khare, on the margins of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Minister Tangara conveyed The Gambia Government's appreciation for the support rendered to the Gambian troops and police personnel serving in various peacekeeping missions around the world. The Honourable Minister seized the opportunity to inform the two USGs that UN Peacekeeping remains a high priority for our security services and reiterated The Gambia Government's commitment to increasing its contribution in the various field missions.

The Under-Secretary-General, Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, acknowledged The Gambia's immense contributions to the cause of UN Peacekeeping over the years, noting the presence of the Gambian personnel in nearly all UN missions in Africa. He welcomed The Gambia Government's plans to increase its numbers in the field and encouraged the finalisation of these plans ahead of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting slated for 7-8 December 2021, in Seoul, Korea.

For his part, the Under-Secretary-General, Mr Atul Khare also congratulated The Gambia Government for its remarkable performance in all its deployments particularly in United Nations African Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), citing the good conduct and professionalism with which Gambian troops delivered on their mandates. He urged The Gambia Government to maintain its contribution as well as to consider innovative ways to partake in the supply chain aspect of UN Peacekeeping.

