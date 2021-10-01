Gambia: Ministry of Interior Initiates Stakeholder Dialogue for Peaceful Electoral Process

The Ministry of Interior in partnership with the Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (TANGO) and the International Republican Institute (IRI) on Thursday, the 23rd of September 2021 organised a day's interface among political parties, CSOs, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the security forces.

The Initiative is meant to enhance mutual understanding and improve relationships and collaboration amongst these stakeholders for a peaceful electoral process.

In his welcome remarks, the chairperson of TANGO, John Charles Njie, stated: "Facilitating this dialogue reinforces what I have always believed as a civil society organisation leader; that we shall engage with government and work in partnership with them, since we don't always have to be at loggerheads. There are times that we could sit around the table and do what is best for our country".

He expressed optimism that Gambians would have a peaceful election through such stakeholder engagements and collaborative efforts. "If we sit as Gambians and ask what we want for our country, I am sure at the end of the dialogue, we shall all leave with a common understanding and indeed The Gambia will be the Smiling Coast once again". He thanked the minister for Interior, the permanent secretary and the entire ministry for coming up with such "a timely event in advance to the elections".

The co-chairperson of the Interparty Committee (IPC), Amul Nyassi, welcomed the initiative and reminded that the IPC was formed in 2005 by parties that officially came together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. Since then, he said, this has been promoting and safeguarding their conduct for consensus building among members of the IPC Committee. He explained that even though the 18 officially registered political parties constituted 18 different opinions and 18 different approaches to national development, there has never been a time when the committee resorted to any voting conflict; that no matter how difficult the session might become, they disagreed to agree.

Mr. Nyassi underscored the significance of political parties coming under one umbrella with civil society organisations and other potential players to discuss maintenance of peace in the electoral process. However, he argued that the primary responsibility of coordination lies on all of them. "It all depends on how we engage, how we dialogue and how we want to nurture the peace and stability that we are yearning to continue enjoying," he added.

The minister for Interior, Yankuba J.N. Sonko, said his ministry finds it significant to bring all the stakeholders together to discuss election security and to come up with a strategy that would be all-inclusive, transparent and fair, considering the past experience of security forces, political parties and the public.

He contended that a peaceful electoral process requires collective efforts and to improve the quality of engagements among stakeholders and security operations before, during and after elections. He therefore assured of the ministry's will to ensure that adequate security is provided during and immediately after nominations; at polling stations, counting centres, political party headquarters, as well as all political rallies or campaigns, personal protection and escort services to party leaders and other security needs.

Dam Touray, a participant representing the National Reconciliation Party, said politicians have a key role to play in the maintenance of peace in the country especially during elections. He added that politicians should be cautious of the messages they deliver and share with their followers during campaign periods.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Karafa Sambou, a representative from the People's Progressive Party, said one of the roles of the political parties in the maintenance of peace is to obey the IEC codes of conduct and advocate for peace throughout the electoral process.

All participants were optimistic that if the action points discussed and shared during the dialogue are implemented, The Gambia will undergo peaceful, free and fair national elections.

The meeting was concluded with a brief presentation by the deputy commissioner of Police Intervention Unit (PIU), Lamin L.K. Bojang, in Security Preparedness by the Ministry of Interior, while the Information and Public Affairs Officer of the Independent Electoral Commission, Ahmad Taal, deliberated on IEC's Plans in the Upcoming Elections, detailing the different regulations and guidelines of the electoral procedures.

By: Fatoumata Joof, Information Officer, Ministry of Interior .