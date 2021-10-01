Nigeria: My Administration Has Recruited 17,000 Armed Forces Personnel - Buhari

Mr Buhari says the security and welfare of Nigerians have continued to be the prime focus of his administration, in line with section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

President Muhammadu has said his administration has recruited 17,000 personnel into the armed forces.

The president stated this on Friday in a nationwide broadcast to commemorate the 61st independence anniversary of Nigeria.

The armed forces are the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army.

The disclosure by the president comes even as insecurity worsens in the country.

Virtually all parts of Nigeria are currently battling with one form of insecurity or the other.

Despite attempts by the government to curb the criminalities and killings, the nation's security apparatus appears to be overwhelmed with criminals having a field day killing, maiming and extorting their victims.

The Nigerian armed forces which are fighting a decade-long insurgency in the North-east, appear to be overwhelmed with additional responsibilities.

Aside from fighting insecurity in the North-East, the armed forces are also involved in various forms of internal security operations in other parts of the country.

What we are doing to tackle insecurity

The president, while revealing his plans to tackle various forms of insecurity, said aside from the recruitment of the 17,000 armed forces, his administration procured the recently delivered Super Tucano fighter jets.

"To support our surge approach to fighting banditry, the Nigerian Armed Forces have recruited over 17,000 personnel across all ranks. Furthermore, I have also approved for the Nigerian Police Force to recruit 10,000 police officers annually over the next six years.

"I am also pleased to note that most of the Air Force platforms we acquired over the past three years have started to arrive in Nigeria. These will positively impact our security operations in all parts of the country.

"In line with section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the security and welfare of Nigerians continue to be the prime focus on which programmes and projects of our government revolves.

"Therefore, as a Government, we are ready to arrest and prosecute all persons inciting violence through words or action.

"Our resolve for a peaceful, united and one Nigeria remains resolute and unwavering.

"That said, our hope is not to fight for peace. We can always settle our grievances peacefully without spilling any blood," the president said.