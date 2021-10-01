Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 3.8 Million People Fully Vaccinated So Far

1 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of the fully vaccinated people have so far reached 3,840,897 and is as follows: 3,021,779 got two doses, 347,090 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 472,028 had one jab as they had been infected before.

84,480 text message invites were sent on September 30, but only 29,425 people honoured their jab appointments, according to the Health Ministry.

8,088,071 COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been administered so far, including 5,066,292 first shots and 3,021,779 boosters, the ministry added.

The number of people registered on Evax.tn platform reached 6,342,714 on this date.

