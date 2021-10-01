Nigeria: Pastor's Killing - Kano Can Petitions Ganduje, Demands Arrest, Prosecution of Perpetrators

Following the recent killing of Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna by some irate youths of Masu community in Sumaila Local Government Area (SLGA) of Kano State, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has petitioned Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The petition was also copied to the State Commissioner of Police, the State Director of DSS and the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

This is contained in a statement signed by the CAN Chairman, Rev. Samuel Adeyemo, and issued to THISDAY in Kano yesterday.

"The prelude to the event leading to this dastardly and inhuman act was the family feud that occurred between a young man called Sabo who eventually killed his brother with a pistil on Monday, September 20, 2021.

"The said young man, Sabo who is an inconsistent member of the late Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna's Church, reported and surrendered himself to the Nigeria Police Force without an arrest

"So, we demand immediate arrest and investigation of perpetrators of this dastardly and inhuman act of culpable homicide against our Sumaila CAN Coordinator, Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna and they be thoroughly prosecuted without any interference whatsoever, from any quarters so that the perpetrators can face the wrath of the law."

The association equally condemned the dastardly act in its totality and called on the security agencies in the state to ensure that all those arrested were prosecuted so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

"We further demand that all others involved and yet to be arrested be fished out and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the land.

"Furthermore, we demand that all the destroyed church buildings and properties, the burnt school buildings and staff office and his destroyed and burnt house and properties be adequately rebuilt and compensated for.

"In the same vein, there is the need for the state government to be all out to give the people living in the state adequate security to protect their lives and properties not minding their tribe, religion or status," he said.

The association, however, commended the spontaneous response of both the Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS for their prompt response when the incident was reported by sending their officers to Masu village where the incident happened.