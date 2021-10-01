Nigeria: Insurgency Stalling Construction of U.S.$150 Million North-East AfDB Water Project - Minister

Abuja — The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Hussein Adamu has revealed that the activities of the insurgents in the north-eastern part of the country has stalled the African Development Bank (AfDB) assisted Rural Water Supply and Sanitation.

The minister made this known yesterday in Abuja, during an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management.

He also lamented the lack of understanding of AfDB's mode of operations at the outset especially at the states, was another constraint that stalled the project.

Hussein stated: "The insurgency in parts of Borno and Adamawa states made it difficult for service providers as well as program staff to gain access to some LGAs and communities within the two states.

"This is expected to be improved owing to recent government decisions. Finally, without any doubt, the advent of COVID-19 pandemic contributes gravely in delaying implementation of the programme."

The minister while making his presentation also revealed that the Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) component of the programme was being financed by a $150 million loan at both the federal and state levels.

He said, "The loan amounts for each of the project components are as follows: Federal Ministry of Water Resources - $5.9 million; Adamawa State Government - $33 million; Bauchi State Government - $29 million; Borno State Government - $38 million; Gombe State Government - $16 million -Taraba State Government - 16 million; Unallocated Amount - $12 million."

The minister noted that each state was directly responsible for the program implementation while the Ministry of Water Resources carries out oversight and quality assurance.

Hussein said the entire programme has the following three main components: Service Delivery, Economy Recovery and Institutional Strengthening.

He said the specific objective of the program was to improve the quality of life by increasing access of the poor and vulnerable to basic social services in water, sanitation, hygiene, health and education; livelihood opportunities, food security and strengthened safety net system in affected states in the North -east.

The minister disclosed that, while implementation units at both states and federal level are striving hard, they were not able to achieve the expected planned objectives within the scheduled time due to constraints.

Hussein added, "The first disbursement of funds was made 18 months after the loan agreement was signed, which led to the delay in procurement activities."

The minister noted that the awards of contracts for the infrastructure provision commenced in 2020 across the participating states and the physical presence of the programme was becoming noticeable and yielding the desired results.