Nigeria: Protests in Abuja As Nigeria Marks Independence Anniversary

1 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Minutes after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation in commemoration of Nigeria's 61st Independence anniversary, massive anti- government protest embroiled as protesters took over the roads in Abuja.

The police are, however, using teargas to disperse the protesters.

The protesters, mainly youth activists, blocked the International Airport Road and were seen carrying the "Buhari Must Go" placards.

A detachment of police which arrived the scene, removed the roadblock and hauled teargas canisters to disperse the protesters.

More to follow.

