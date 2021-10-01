Tanzania: President Reaffirms Support to NGOs

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday reaffirmed her government's support to Non-Government Organizations (NGO's) that will enable the organizations to undertake their duties efficiently.

Speaking during the NGO's Annual General Meeting held in Dodoma, the president acknowledged the contribution of civil organizations emphasizing her administration is committed to collaboratively address various challenges including tax exemptions.

"Regarding to tax exemptions, for charitable organizations, we have already completed the preparation of a handout on how non-governmental organizations will benefit ... work on the handout is at final stages," she said.

The Head of State hailed the organizations for complimenting state's effort to address the unemployment crisis in the country.

There are 11,603 registered NGOs in the Mainland Tanzania. Of the figure, 4,663 organizations are active contributing to around 17, 836 direct employments.

"This is the first benefit of non-governmental organizations in the country," she said enquiring what would have happened if the government had not allowed NGOs operation in the country.

The government underscored the contribution of NGOs in improving health, education, water, environment, agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure, energy, as well as empowering citizens socially and economically.

In recognizing the importance of NGO's the government in 2001 enacted a policy and in the same year enacted a law that was amended twice in 2005 and 2009 to regulate all activities conducted by the Non-Government Organizations in the country.