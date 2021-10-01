Tanzania: Yanga Maintain Supremacy Over Kagera Sugar

30 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The goal scored by Feisal Salum was enough for Young Africans (Yanga) to emerge victorious against Kagera Sugar in the Tanzania Mainland Premier match held yesterday at the Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

Salum alias Fei Toto scored in the 24th minute after utilizing the mistakes made by Kagera Sugar's defender who failed to clear the ball away from the danger zone.

The victory means Yanga have managed to record unbeaten run against Kagera Sugar in the past three matches.

The victory also means Yanga have joined other five teams that have recorded victories in the first round of the league and collect three points.

The teams are Polisi Tanzania who won 2-0 over KMC in the match held at the Black Rhino ground in Manyara as well as Namungo FC who won 2-0 over Geita Gold at the Ilulu Stadium in Lindi.

Others are Mbeya City who beat Prisons 1-0 at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, Dodoma Jiji FC who won 1-0 over Ruvu Shooting at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma and Mbeya Kwanza who recorded 1-0 against Mtibwa Sugar at the Mabatini ground in Coast Region. Yanga played well in yesterday's encounter and missed various clear scoring chances. The team's DR Congo import, Fiston Mayele, missed various scoring chances by shooting wide while Farid Mussa and Yacouba Sogne also missed clear goal scoring chances.

Kagera Sugar, for their part, played well in the second half and managed to corner Yanga at the danger zone, but the team's players lacked concentration and shot wide. Yanga head coach Nesreddine Nabi admitted to having faced a strong opposition from Kagera Sugar players in the match. "We faced a strong opposition in the match while my players were not in the top form as they did in the previous match when we played against Simba," said Nabi.

Kagera Sugar coach Francis Baraza said they made mistakes and allowed Yanga to score an easy goal. Baraza promised to rectify all the mistakes before their next league match.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X