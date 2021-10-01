Tanzania: President Samia Suluhu Calls for More Transparency, Accountability to NGOs

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is calling on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to be more transparent and accountable in discharging their duties across the country.

Speaking on Thursday during the NGOs Annual General Meeting held in Dodoma, the President said most NGOs disappear because their works are based on the existing agenda.

"if the word discussion is on environment then, most of them will be registered purposely for environment," she noted suggesting NGOs to establish their core duties in line with the national development agenda or the sustainable international goals.

"They want to be registered for the money from donors, those organizations are the ones who don't know what to do when donors leave," added the President.