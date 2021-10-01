Tanzania: Presidnt Leads Mourners at Ole Nasha Send-Off

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday led mourners to pay their last respect to former Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Investment), William Ole Nasha, passed on Monday night in Dodoma aged 49.

Samia was accompanied by Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, National Assembly Speaker, Job Ndugai, Members of Parliament and other governmental officials to pay their respect, at Bunge grounds in Dodoma.

Speaking during a Liquem Mass held at National Assembly premises, Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango, described Ole Nasha as a very hard working person, who used his profession well and was loyal to his country.

"I remember him a lot, during my time as the Finance Minister. He was supported the bill on money laundering. He remains among the deputy ministers who always stood to defend the bill," said the Vice President.

Ndugai said the Parliament has lost a wise and smart lawyer who served diligently in the position of deputy minister.

"We as MPs have lost a fellow family member with whom we have lived for about six years," said the Speaker.