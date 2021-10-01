Uganda: Lightning Kills Three in Rubanda District

Three people died on spot after they were struck by lightning at Kamuserwa cell, Nyarurambi ward in Rubanda Town Council, Rubanda District.

The incident happened on Friday at around 5.30PM during a heavy downpour.The Kigezi regional police spokesman, Mr Elly Maate, identified deceased as; Stanley Sunday Owoyesiga, 63, the headteacher of Golden High School in Rubanda Town Council, Ben Kwikiriza, 16, and Bright Orikiriza, 35, a resident of Karambo village, Muko Sub County in Rubanda District.

According to the LCIII chairperson Rubanda town council, Mr Noman Tushabe, all the victims were taking shelter in one place as they planned to visit the home of their friend that had lost a relative.

"We are really worried because these incidents have become common in the Kigezi sub-region. Imagine on Tuesday lightning struck two people dead and injured four others in Kanungu, and before the week ends, it has struck three people and six sheep dead and injured one in Rubanda District. Everyone is now scared," he said.