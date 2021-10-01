Nigeria: 61st Independence Celebration - Kwara Police Deploys 150 Officers to Maintain Security

Kwara State Police Command yesterday said that it has deployed 1500 policemen and women to provide security during the Independence Day celebration.

In a statement issued in Ilorin sand igned by the command's Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, stated that the deployment of the affected officers was to ensure a hitch free celebration in the state.

The statement also said that the command has emplaced series of security arrangements across the length and breadth of the state.

The statement reads: "The Kwara State Police Command wishes to express her commitment to ensuring that the Nigeria 61st Independence anniversary celebration coming up on 1/10/2021 in Kwara State is peaceful and hitch free.

"In view of this, the command has emplaced series of security arrangements across the length and breadth of the state.

"The Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command, CP. Tuesday Assayomo, has also directed Area Commanders of the Eight Area Commands, DPOs and all tactical teams in the state to embark on aggressive patrols of their AORs.

Exit and entry points to the state have also been fortified.

"A total of one thousand, five hundred policemen and women have been assigned to provide security during the celebration."

Meanwhile, members of the public are advised to cooperate with policemen on stop and search duties and to report any act of misconduct or extortion by the men to the Commissioner of Police through the appropriate channels."

It also said that information of strange happenings around our immediate environments be reported to the nearest police station for prompt action.

The CP however wished the citizens and residents of Kwara State a happy 61st Independence anniversary celebration.