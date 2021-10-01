Nigeria: Govt Arrests 7 Fake Radiographers, Seals 8 Scan Centres in Ibadan

1 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

The Ministry of Health, through the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN), on Thursday arrested seven fake radiographers and sealed off eight substandard diagnostic centres and hospitals in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The enforcement team, led by the head of inspection and monitoring of the board, Mr Onwuegbuchi Ebere Obinna, warned members of the public to be watchful of diagnostic centres and hospitals they were patronising because of the risk associated with it.

Speaking with journalists after the enforcement exercise in Ibadan on Thursday, Obinna said the danger of allowing those unregistered and untrained people to carry out the services was obvious.

He said, "We are in Oyo State to ensure that the best practices of radiography are being maintained and to discourage quack practices. So far, we visited about eighteen facilities and those we discovered to be operating below standard, we had to get them sealed. About seven facilities have been sealed and we made eight arrests.

"We are considering prosecuting all of them. Except they meet up with required standards to practise radiography, they will remain sealed and operators will be prosecuted in line with the law."

